Police looking for non-compliant sex offender on the run in Kentucky

MAYFIELD, KY (WKRN) – Kentucky State Police are on the lookout for a non-compliant sex offender listed on the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.

Police issued an active search warrant against Robert Wayne Foulk, 57, for Failure to Comply with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry, which is a class D felony.

According to KSP officials, Foulk’s current whereabouts are unknown since he failed to verify his address in early 2019. He was last known to live in Paducah.

According to the KSP Sex Offender Registry, Foulk was convicted of rape and sodomy in Missouri.

Foulk is described as a white male with brown eyes, and gray or partially gray hair. He is approximately 6-feet tall and 240 pounds.

For more information regarding the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry, go to http://kspor.state.ky.us/.

Anyone with information on the current location of Robert Foulk is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721. Callers may remain anonymous.