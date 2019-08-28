Police: Kentucky man hits officer with car and flees

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WKRN) — After reportedly hitting a police officer while fleeing from law enforcement, Kevin Allen is now a wanted fugitive out of Franklin.

On Monday, police responded to a report of a man possibly on drugs in the Walmart parking lot. After making contact with the man, police say the 45-year-old gave police a false name, then took off in his car.

An officer on scene was hit, and received minor injuries as a result.

Shortly after he fled, police say a pursuit took place that last until Allen County when officers were forced to stop in order to not endanger the public.

The officer hit was treated for their injuries and released.

Allen was driving a 2011 silver Toyota Camry with a Kentucky license plate, 873-LPA. He’s described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes at 5 feet 9 inches and about 180 pounds.

Allen is wanted for a drug investigation, injuring an officer and fleeing.

Anyone with information regarding Allen’s whereabouts should call Franklin Police at (270) 586-7167.