HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — The Hopkinsville Police Department is asking the community for help following a deadly shooting from Wednesday night.

According to police, 43-year-old Tony Burse was shot and killed at approximately 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, near the intersection of Breathitt Street and Beach Street.

Detectives have launched an investigation into the shooting, officials announced on Thursday, Feb. 9.

If you saw or spoke with Burse Wednesday night, or if you have any other information about the deadly incident, you are asked to call the Emergency Communications Center at 270-890-1300.

No additional information has been released about this case.