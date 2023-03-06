CROFTON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are still looking for a missing runaway teenager that was last seen at her home during the early morning hours on March 1.

According to Kentucky State Police, 14-year-old Kylee Greenwell left her home on Poole Mill Road in Crofton around 1 a.m.

Police describe her as 5’4″, 105 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. Officer say she was wearing plaid pajama pants, a gray t-shirt and brown boots with maroon around the ankles.

Anyone with information on Kylee Greenwell’s whereabouts is urged to contact KSP at 1-270-676-3313 or toll-free in Kentucky, at 1-800-222-5555.