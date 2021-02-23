Pilot killed in Western Kentucky plane crash

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — One person was killed after a small plane crashed into a field near an airport in Graves County, Kentucky Monday night.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded around 5 p.m. to a report of an aircraft crash near the Mayfield/Graves County Airport.

When deputies arrived, they determined the small plane had gone down in a field near the intersection of Twin Hill Road and Spence Chapel Road, just north of Interstate 69.

The pilot died as a result of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office. No information has been released about the pilot’s identity or the flight’s path.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, along with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.