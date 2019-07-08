Pilot gets himself to hospital after helicopter crash

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Officials are investigating what caused a crop duster helicopter to go down Monday in Simpson County.

According to officials, the helicopter reportedly went down before noon on Kummer Road.

Emergency management says they became aware of the situation after the pilot got himself to the hospital after the helicopter went down.

Police have identified the pilot as Anthonie Vos, 35, of Sevierville, Tennessee.

Due to the tall cornfields in the rural area, officials spent several hours searching for the aircraft before it was located.

Kentucky State Police says Vos was treated and released from the hospital.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

