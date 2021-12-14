MORTONS GAP, Kentucky (WKRN) — If a picture says a thousand words, photojournalist Jeff Danault snapped an entire collection of powerful images in Mortons Gap, Kentucky after severe storms hit the area.

Danault said he wanted to tell the town’s story through photos depicting the “horrifying things and incredible acts of selflessness” he said he saw in the small Hopkins County town.



















Storm damage captured in Mortons Gap, KY (CREDIT: Jeff Danault)

A train car was knocked on its side as crews worked to move it. In other images, cars were in yards – some upside down. Debris could be seen almost everywhere, with insulation coated in the bushes and a children’s Bible scattered among the rubble.

Officials are still surveying the damage sustained during severe storms that hit the area.