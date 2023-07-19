MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKRN) — The same Kentucky town that was devastated by a tornado nearly two years ago is now experiencing major flooding after heavy rainfall fell across the city overnight.

Parts of the hard-hit town are now underwater after strong storms moved through the area late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Courtesy: Suzanne Hoy

Courtesy: Suzanne Hoy

Courtesy: Suzanne Hoy

Courtesy: Suzanne Hoy

Courtesy: Suzanne Hoy

Courtesy: Suzanne Hoy

Courtesy: Tia Rhodes

The National Weather Service issued a flood flash emergency in the area until 1 p.m. saying up to eight inches of rain has fallen in the area with more expected on the way. Weather experts are calling the situation “life-threatening.”

News 2 spoke with Mayfield’s Mayor Kathy O’Nan early Wednesday morning. She’s urging residents to stay inside until first responders can complete their evacuation efforts across the city.

“They are all just working themselves, answering every call, going where needed, knocking on doors to make sure people are ok and with the water over the streets everywhere, everyone just needs to stay put,” said O’Nan. “If we all can just stay where we are that would be a big benefit to those people who have to be in this.”

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear released a statement saying officials are working to assess the damage reported in the area.

“Please pray for Mayfield and areas of Western Kentucky impacted by significant flooding from last night’s storms,” tweeted Beshear. “We’re working to assess the damage and respond. Just like every challenge we’ve faced, we will be there for all those affected. We will get through this together.”