HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – A man wanted for murder out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested in Hopkinsville after being on the run for nearly two years.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said deputies helped the U.S. Marshall Service arrest 59-year-old Henry Dailey. Dailey was found at the Kirkman Terrace Apartments in Hopkinsville and was taken into custody on a murder warrant from Philadelphia.

Authorities said Dailey had been on the run for about two years and was arrested without incident.

He will be lodged in the Christian County Jail until he is extradited back to Pennsylvania, according to the sheriff’s office.