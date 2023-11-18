BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKRN) — A woman lost her life in Bowling Green after she was reportedly struck by multiple vehicles Friday evening.

The Bowling Green Police Department said it responded to an “injury collision” on Campbell Lane near Fields Drive at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a pedestrian had been hit by two vehicles.

The pedestrian — identified by officials as 22-year-old Daishyera Chanel Marie Garner of Bowling Green — was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“We do not expect alcohol or drugs to be a contributing factor and no charges have been filed,” authorities stated.

Police posted on Facebook just after 8 p.m. Friday that Campbell Lane would be partially closed for another hour while the collision was being reconstructed.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the deadly incident.