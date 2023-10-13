SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Two people — including the director of a Middle Tennessee childcare facility — are each facing nearly 180 counts of endangerment and abuse charges after a welfare check in Southern Kentucky.

According to the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in the 4900 block of Springfield Road on Thursday, Oct. 12. When they arrived at the scene, they reportedly found a 4-year-old locked in a bedroom.

Over the course of the investigation, authorities said they discovered the child’s parents had been leaving the child alone at home throughout the day for “quite some time.”

Officials said Johnathon Jenkins and Morgan Soper — who is the director of a childcare facility in Goodlettsville — were each charged with 89 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, 89 counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, and one count of second-degree criminal abuse of a child age 12 or younger.

No additional details have been released about the case.