LOGAN COUNTY, Kentucky (WKRN) — Officials in Logan County are alerting the public of a missing child that has not been seen since Tuesday.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office said Tristan Chase Settles, 11, went missing from the Ray Walker Road area. He was last seen by neighbors leaving his home just after 7 p.m.

Authorities said they are continuing to search the surrounding area, with a number of emergency workers assisting them, including the Kentucky State Police, Logan Aluminum personnel, and K9 officers. Search and Rescue is also conducting a ground search.

Settles is described as being 4’8” tall, weighing 175 pounds. He was wearing a red jacket, running pants, and a Mario Brothers backpack with red straps at the time he went missing.

Law enforcement has asked neighbors in the area to check their surveillance cameras if they own one.

Anyone with information on Settles’ whereabouts is asked to call Logan County Dispatch at (270) 726-4911 or the Sheriff’s office at (270) 726-2244.