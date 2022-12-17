CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A Hopkinsville police officer is reportedly facing a burglary charge following a Saturday morning incident in Christian County.

According to WKDZ Radio, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Cheyenne Rose forced her way into a home along Turner Loop in Gracey, damaging the door, and pushed someone inside, which caused them to fall on the couch and broke their glasses.

Rose, who was off-duty at the time, reportedly left the area before deputies arrived, but she was eventually tracked down and charged with second-degree burglary.

Deputies said there is no known connection between Rose and the homeowner, according to WKDZ Radio.

The Hopkinsville Police Department told News 2 that Rose will be placed on administrative duties until an internal investigation is completed.

News 2 has reached out to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office for more information about this incident, but has yet to hear back.