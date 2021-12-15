KENTUCKY (WKRN) – The National Weather Service has determined the tornado that devastated Western Kentucky was an EF4 tornado.

The report comes five days after the tornado touched down and left behind a large path of destruction in Western Kentucky, particularly in the Mayfield and Dawson Springs area.

NWS says the tornado brought winds as high as 190 miles per hour and traveled 128 miles with a width of one mile.

The tornado started in Cayce, Kentucky at 8:56 p.m. on Friday, December 10 and ended over two hours later at 11:10 p.m. in Bremen, Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear said 74 people were killed in Kentucky as a result of the storm.