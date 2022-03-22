PEMBROKE, Ky. (WKRN) – A Christian County mother survived the deadly December tornado outbreak all while her husband was deployed to Iraq.

Kerianne understands the risks associated with her husband Justin Wright serving in the Army. The couple never expected the threat at home to take center stage.

“When your husband’s deployed, you always kind of temper what you tell them,” Kerianne said. “You don’t want to add stress to their lives.”

But with the tornado bearing down, and their daughter Sailor in her arms, Kerianne texted Justin halfway around the world.

“The exchange was not pretty. It was like no, I’m not okay. I’m so scared. You know, we’re gonna die,” Kerianne recalled.

Thankfully, no one was injured including the six horses on their property, but the damage was shocking.

“I remember thinking everything that had made this place beautiful and special, it was just ruined,” Kerianne said.

The couple immediately placed a claim with their insurance company and the Army sent Justin home for a short time to help.



Meanwhile, Kerianne said, “We had over 30 cars parked in our driveway of strangers, just with chainsaws, cleaning up the pasture.”

Fast forward to March. Kerianne, now pregnant, is still living in a home with tarps on the roof. Despite her best efforts, she’s been passed around from person to person from the insurance company to the mortgage company with no answers and no payout. The couple was forced to cover costs for necessary repairs on their own.

“It makes me really angry because when you go through a disaster like this, you are incredibly vulnerable. Do they understand what it’s like to live in a house that has, you know, musty carpet from water seeping in all the time with a 2-year-old who wants to play with her toys on the ground?” she said.

The situation was brought to the attention of New 2.

“I was surprised that you reached out so quickly,” Kerianne said with a laugh. “So, your email to the individuals that had been working on the file certainly got their ear right away.”

The following business day, a check was mailed to the family.

“It has changed my outlook on the next six months, and how things can go for us,” Kerianne said.

But she wonders about others in her situation.

“I think about the individuals whose homes were completely wiped out and might be dealing with red-tape like this,” Kerianne said, “and I can’t even fathom what they’re going through.”

Repair work has started on their home. News 2 wishes Justin a safe return from Iraq.