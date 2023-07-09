BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky authorities have released additional information after a shooting left a member of the Bowling Green Police Department critically injured last week.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) said the officer-involved shooting took place at approximately 5:25 p.m. on Thursday, July 6 in Bowling Green. KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team was called in to investigate the incident.

According to officials, a Bowling Green officer was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from the shooting.

In a video released on Friday, July 7, Bowling Green Police Chief Michael Delaney stated the officer had been shot multiple times and flown to a trauma center.

Delaney reported the injured officer – identified as Officer Matt Davis — was in “critical but stable condition.”

According to Delaney, the members of the police department would like to extend their gratitude to the community as Davis continues to recover.

“We feel the support of our community, and on behalf of the Bowling Green Police Department, we want to thank you for always supporting us,” said Delaney. “We appreciate the outpouring of prayers, thoughts, comments, calls, and everything that’s been brought to the station to uplift these officers in this time of need.”

In a statement about the officer-involved shooting, KSP also mentioned a man was pronounced dead at the Medical Center at Bowling Green by the Warren County coroner, but did not share any details about the man’s connection to the incident.

No additional information has been released about the circumstances surrounding Thursday’s shooting, which remains under investigation by KSP.