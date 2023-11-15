HORSE CAVE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Nearly 60 dogs and puppies were rescued from a breeder in Hart County, Kentucky.

Animal Rescue Corps said rescuers responded to a request from animal control in Hart County to find 58 dogs, including pregnant females, living chained to trees and stakes with makeshift shelters such as palettes, water barrels, plywood, and a horse trailer for cover.

The rescue reported finding three litters of small puppies that were weeks old being kept in small wire cages on muddy ground—exposed to the weather—without access to food or water.

“Freezing temperatures are here and these dogs have been suffering in these harsh conditions for years,” said ARC executive director, Tim Woodward. “That part of their life can now end and the healing can begin.”

Nearly 60 dogs were rescued from a breeder in Kentucky. (Courtesy: Animal Rescue Corps)

The puppy litters, their mothers, and three other dogs were placed with the Kentucky Humane Society to be placed in foster homes, and ARC is transporting all of the remaining dogs to its Rescue Center in Gallatin, Tennessee, about 30 minutes east of Nashville.

“Many of the dogs exhibit signs of obvious and chronic neglect including eye injuries, fur loss, internal and external parasites, anemia, gastrointestinal issues, bite wounds, matting, and more. A majority of the dogs are underweight and some of the female dogs are pregnant,” Animal Rescue Corps said.

The Animal Rescue Corps has dubbed the large rescue mission Operation Unchained Heart. It will provide the animals with thorough veterinary exams, vaccinations, and any necessary medical treatments before they are matched and transported to trusted shelters and rescue partners that will ultimately adopt them into loving homes.

Great Danes, St. Bernards, Australian shepherds, Doberman pinschers, bullmastiffs, and great Pyrenees were just a few of the breeds rescued.

To make donations or volunteer, visit the Animal Rescue Corps website.