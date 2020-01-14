National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes in Trigg County, Kentucky

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least four tornadoes touched down in southern Kentucky during Saturday morning’s storms.

An NWS team surveyed the damage in Trigg County, Kentucky and revealed two tornadoes were responsible for the damage there.

The first, classified as an EF-1, touched down at approximately 6:50 a.m. in the Redd Hollow area, west of the Trace in Land Between The Lakes.

It had estimated peak winds of 105 miles per hour, a path of about 4.4 miles and a maximum width of 75 yards.

About ten minutes after the first tornado, there was another touchdown, classified as an EF-0, just east of Blue Spring.

The twister tracked eastward, just north of Blue Spring Road, with estimated peak winds of 85 miles per hour, a path of 4.4 miles and a maximum width of 50 yards.

The EF-0 tornado uprooted several trees and caused multiple homes to have minor to moderate roof damage. A large branch fell on a vehicle at one residence.

Two, EF-1 tornadoes were already confirmed in Christian County, Kentucky during the storms. The first touched down at approximately 7:34 a.m. Saturday, northwest of Pembroke, while another one was reported about six minutes later, southeast of Hopkinsville.

No injuries were reported as a result of the tornadoes.