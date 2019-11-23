Nashville woman charged with attempted murder in Kentucky double shooting

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A 66-year-old woman from Nashville confessed to shooting two other women inside of a Franklin, Kentucky home Friday afternoon, a police report alleges.

Franklin police responded around 1:15 p.m. to a residence in the 800 block of Spears Avenue for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they said they located Paula Cashman, 66, in the driveway holding a revolver.

Cashman was taken into custody after confessing to shooting two women inside the home, police revealed. The victims, ages 29 and 69, were transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not known.

Following her arrest, Cashman was booked into the Simpson County jail on charges including attempted murder, assault, wanton endangerment and receiving a stolen firearm.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.