Nashville man accused of running over Paducah pedestrian in attempt to rob him

PADUCAH, Ky. (WKRN) — A Nashville man who hit a pedestrian with a stolen van over the weekend in Western Kentucky told detectives he was trying to injure the man so he could rob him, a police report alleges.

According to Paducah police, 68-year-old James Cates was struck while walking near Court Avenue and Jennifer Lynn Drive around 6:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers said Cates then struggled with the driver, got the keys to the van and threw them into a nearby yard, as the driver ran off.

Cates was transported to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment of unknown injuries.

The driver, identified by police as 43-year-old Robert Aitken, was located by officers on Buckner Lane, where he continued to run. Police said Aitken threatened to shoot the officers and was eventually tasered and taken into custody.

Aitken, a Nashville man, was booked into the McCracken County jail on multiple charges, including attempted murder.

The van involved was reportedly stolen from somewhere in Tennessee.

