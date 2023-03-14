ELKTON, Ky. (WKRN) — A mystery substance was dumped on the side of the road in Todd County, Kentucky.
The Todd County sheriff’s Office is asking for information about what was dumped on Jim Green Road.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
The sheriff believes this was done on purpose and the debris appears to be small vinyl pieces.
Anyone with information is asked to call Todd County emergency services at 270-265-2501.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.