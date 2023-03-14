ELKTON, Ky. (WKRN) — A mystery substance was dumped on the side of the road in Todd County, Kentucky.

The Todd County sheriff’s Office is asking for information about what was dumped on Jim Green Road.

(Courtesy: Todd County Sheriffs Office)

The sheriff believes this was done on purpose and the debris appears to be small vinyl pieces.

Anyone with information is asked to call Todd County emergency services at 270-265-2501.