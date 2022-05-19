NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A bus crash sent several student athletes to the hospital on Wednesday.
Murray State University Athletics said their softball team was traveling to Tuscaloosa, Alabama when their bus was involved in a crash. The team was headed to an NCAA regional tournament.
The athletics department said three team members were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and will be tested and monitored.
The remaining students and staff were said to be safe and uninjured.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.