NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A bus crash sent several student athletes to the hospital on Wednesday.

Murray State University Athletics said their softball team was traveling to Tuscaloosa, Alabama when their bus was involved in a crash. The team was headed to an NCAA regional tournament.

The athletics department said three team members were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and will be tested and monitored.

The remaining students and staff were said to be safe and uninjured.