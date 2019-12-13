4 flu-related deaths reported in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRN) — Public health officials in Kentucky are reporting the first four flu-related deaths for the 2019-2020 flu season.

The Department for Public Health, which released the numbers Friday, said flu activity in Kentucky was raised to “widespread,” the highest flu activity level indicating increased flu cases or flu outbreaks in at least half of the Commonwealth’s regions.

The locations of the four flu-related deaths were not revealed.

Officials also reported 1,622 laboratory-confirmed flu cases in regions across Kentucky since August 4.

“We extend our condolences to the families who have suffered losses during this flu season,” said Dr. Angela Dearinger, the Commissioner of the Department of Public Health said in a statement. “These personal losses are a reminder for all of us that flu can be a serious illness, for young and old alike, and we strongly encourage people to protect themselves by getting a flu vaccination. This is especially important for children and adults at high risk for complications related to the flu. Stay at home if you have the flu or flu-like symptoms and to avoid contact with others.”

Infection with the flu virus can cause fever, headache, cough, sore throat, runny nose, sneezing and body aches. It can also be very contagious.

It takes about two weeks for the vaccine to become fully effective, the department explained.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends flu vaccine for all individuals six months of age and older. People who are strongly encouraged to receive the flu vaccine because they may be at higher risk for complications or negative consequences include:

Children age six months through 59 months (less than 5 years);

Women who are or will be pregnant during the influenza season;

Persons 50 years of age or older;

Persons with extreme obesity (Body Mass Index of 40 or greater);

Persons aged six months and older with chronic health problems;

Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities;

Household contacts (including children) and caregivers of children aged ≤59 months (i.e., aged <five years, particularly contacts of children aged <six months) and adults aged ≥50 years;

Household contacts and caregivers or people who live with a person at high-risk for complications from the flu; and

Health care workers, including physicians, nurses, and other workers in inpatient and outpatient-care settings, medical emergency-response workers (e.g., paramedics and emergency medical technicians), employees of nursing home and long-term care facilities who have contact with patients or residents, and students in these professions who will have contact with patients.

Health officials said the flu vaccine is especially important in light of the longest flu season the nation experienced last year. The CDC reports more than 647,000 flu-related hospitalizations happened and more than 61,000 people died as a result of the flu. In Kentucky, there were 196 flu-related deaths, two of which were children.

“Getting the flu can be debilitating and sometimes life-threatening,” Dearinger added. “Vaccination is the best tool we have to prevent the flu. It is also extremely important to take simple preventive steps to avoid the flu and other illnesses that tend to circulate at this time of year – wash your hands frequently, cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze and stay home when you are sick.”

For more information on influenza or the availability of flu vaccine, Kentuckians should contact their primary care medical provider or local health department. Influenza information is also available online at https://www.cdc.gov/flu/index.htm.