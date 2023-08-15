TRIGG COUNTY, KY. (WKRN) – A crash on Interstate 24 sent several people to the hospital and left the roadway closed for hours early Tuesday morning.

Trigg County Emergency Management was alerted about a crash blocking the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near mile 63 just after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug.15.

Early reports indicate that a passenger vehicle hit the back of a semi, which caused debris to block the eastbound lanes.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash was cleared just after 2 a.m. However, as traffic started to move, a second crash occurred that involved multiple vehicles near mile marker 61.

The transportation agency reported that the secondary crash involved at least two semi-trucks, and two or more passenger vehicles.

Authorities said at least one of the semi-trucks struck the median and another overturned. WKDZ Radio reported at least six people were injured in the crash.

The eastbound lanes of I-24 are shut down and are expected to reopen at approximately 7:30 a.m., according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Drivers are being asked to take Highway 139 at exit 56 or Highway 139 South at U.S. 68 East to return to I-24 at the Cadiz ext.

No other information was immediately released.