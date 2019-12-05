1  of  3
Mother accused of selling baby was in the process of immigration proceedings

Kentucky

Maria Domingo-Perez

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKRN) — The mother accused of selling her baby to another couple had previously encountered Immigration Customs and Enforcement and was in the process of immigration proceedings.

Officials say Maria Domingo-Perez claimed she gave her baby to a man and a woman, identified as Pascual Manuel, 45, and Catarina Jose Felipe, 37.

Police spoke with Manuel and Jose, who told detectives they bought the infant from Domingo-Perez for $2,000.

All three individuals are citizens of Guatemala and illegally in the United States, according to ICE.

A spokesperson for ICE says they encountered Domingo-Perez in September of 2018 near the Southwest border and placed her in immigration proceedings.

Domingo-Perez, Jose and Manuel were all criminally charged in Bowling Green with selling/purchasing of a child for adoption.

