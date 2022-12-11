GLASGOW, Ky. (WKRN) — A juvenile is facing charges after being accused of making a violent threat against the Glasgow school system over the weekend.

According to officials, both the Glasgow Police Department and Glasgow Independent Schools became aware of a potential threat shared on social media on Saturday, Dec. 10.

With some assistance from Kentucky State Police and the FBI, Glasgow authorities said they investigated the complaint and learned that a minor posted a threat on Snapchat to “shoot up students at school or at a ballgame and I hate Glasgow Schools”.

Police managed to track down the juvenile who reportedly made the threats and charged them with second-degree terroristic threatening.

“Glasgow Independent Schools appreciates the swift work and collaboration of our law enforcement in resolving this issue,” school officials stated.

The Glasgow Police Department said it has been working with the Glasgow school system in order to make sure all students are safe, adding that “at no time was any student in immediate danger.”

“The safety of our students and staff are top priority,” Glasgow Independent Schools wrote on Facebook on Sunday, Dec. 11. “Whether verbal, non-verbal or on social media, we take every report or potential threat seriously.”