GLASGOW, Ky. (WKRN) – A Middle Tennessee man was arrested on several charges in Kentucky.

According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers began helping the Christian County Sheriff’s Department with their investigation into 19-year-old Issac Adkisson, formerly of Dickson, Tennessee, for his involvement in multiple crimes around Christian County.

Detectives went to Adkisson’s new home in Glasgow and found evidence linking him to crimes in Clarksville that had not yet been reported. Glasgow police officers contacted the Clarksville Police Department and provided them with the evidence and photos of Adkisson.

Clarksville police officers later identified Adkisson as a suspect responsible for unsolved vehicle thefts and break-ins in the Clarksville area.

Adkisson was arrested Monday, Dec. 12 on an extraditable outstanding warrant out of Tennessee for previous crimes that happened in Clarksville. He is being held on a $75,000 bond. The indictment charges in the case include:

Criminal attempt to commit second-degree murder

Criminal attempt to commit carjacking

Employ firearm intent to go armed – dangerous felony

Criminal attempt to commit aggravated robbery

Reckless endangerment – deadly weapon involved

More charges are expected to be filed by both the Clarksville Police Department and the Christian County Sheriff’s Department.