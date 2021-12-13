MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKRN) — Cleanup continues around the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory after a late-night tornado destroyed the building on December 10. New aerial footage from Monday shows the massive damage in Mayfield.

MAYFIELD, KENTUCKY – DECEMBER 13: In this aerial view, crews clear the rubble at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory after it was destroyed by a tornado three days prior, on December 13, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Multiple tornadoes struck several Midwest states in the late evening on December 10, causing widespread destruction and multiple fatalities. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MAYFIELD, KENTUCKY – DECEMBER 13: In this aerial view, homes and businesses are badly damaged following a tornado three days prior, on December 13, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Multiple tornadoes struck several Midwest states late evening on December 10, causing widespread destruction and multiple casualties. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Governor Andy Beshear said 94 of the 110 employees from the Mayfield Candle Factory are alive and accounted for during a media briefing on Monday. Eight employees have been confirmed dead and eight more are still missing.

Also on Monday, the Kentucky governor announced the state’s death toll from the storms had risen to 74, 69 of whom have been identified, and at least 109 Kentuckians still missing.

The first-ever “quad-state” tornado, which may have been on the ground through parts of Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Kentucky, is behind the path of destruction. It will be days before the National Weather Service will be able to confirm whether this was one tornado or multiple tornadoes.