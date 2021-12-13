MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKRN) — Cleanup continues around the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory after a late-night tornado destroyed the building on December 10. New aerial footage from Monday shows the massive damage in Mayfield.
Governor Andy Beshear said 94 of the 110 employees from the Mayfield Candle Factory are alive and accounted for during a media briefing on Monday. Eight employees have been confirmed dead and eight more are still missing.
Also on Monday, the Kentucky governor announced the state’s death toll from the storms had risen to 74, 69 of whom have been identified, and at least 109 Kentuckians still missing.
The first-ever “quad-state” tornado, which may have been on the ground through parts of Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Kentucky, is behind the path of destruction. It will be days before the National Weather Service will be able to confirm whether this was one tornado or multiple tornadoes.