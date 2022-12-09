MAYFIELD, KY. (WKRN) — Mayfield is a resilient and strong city that continues to rebuild from last year’s storm.

On Dec. 11, 2021, the city experienced one of the worst natural disaster’s in Kentucky history. An EF-4 tornado swept through the city, leaving a long line of destruction from it’s path. Since that night, the community has come together to help one another.

“My grandmother’s house was impacted by the tornado,” Councilman Derrick Parrott said. “One of the non-profits here in Mayfield built her a house and we celebrated yesterday.”

Celebrations continue as other families and business owners have their buildings repaired and rebuilt.

“Today I drove around and saw three houses recently built,” Councilwoman Jana Adams said. “I didn’t know about them, so that makes us happy with some progress.”

Twenty-four people lost their lives in the storm. This weekend, several memorial events are planned.

Friday:

Candy Cane Classic is Friday night at 7 p.m. at Graves County High School’s Independence Bank Performing Arts Center.

Christmas at Cartwright Grove at Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds from 6 – 9 p.m.

FNB Festival of Lights at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Saturday:

Memorial Walk at 8 a.m. will start at the old Mayfield Consumer Products site to the Court Square.

Makers Christmas Market at Featherstone Farm from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Tornado Survivors Toy Giveaway at Talon Falls from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Graves County High School will have a Celebration of Hope on Saturday at 2:20 p.m.

FNB Festival of Lights at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Christmas at Cartwright Grove at Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds from 6 – 9 p.m.

Memorial Tree Lighting at Cartwright Grove at 8 p.m. at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds.

Sunday:

Snacks with Santa from 1 – 4 p.m. at Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds

Christmas Memories at St. Jerome School & Museum from 5 – 8 p.m.

FNB Festival of Lights at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

