Masked robber climbs into Kentucky liquor store through drive-thru window

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Russellville police are investigating after a masked man climbed through the drive-thru window of a liquor store early Tuesday morning and robbed the business at gunpoint.

Police responded just after midnight to a robbery at Mutt’s Liquor on North Caldwell Street.

Employees told officers the robber had climbed in through the drive-thru window with a weapon and demanded they open the register. The man reportedly grabbed the money and left through the same window.

Witnesses described the robber as wearing a black mask, black athletic pants and a blue hoodie.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to contact the Russellville Police Department at 270-726-7669, Logan County dispatch at 270-726-4911 or Crimestoppers at 270-726-5050.