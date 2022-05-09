MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — A manhunt is underway for a Hopkins County, Kentucky inmate that escaped a work assignment on Sunday.

Troopers with the Kentucky State Police are searching for Michael Brian Harris, 35. Around 1:30 p.m., officials said he escaped while on a work program through the Hopkins County Detention Center.

Police said Harris left Calhoun Farms, located in Madisonville, in a stolen 1997 black Ford Ranger with no registration plates. It is unclear which direction he may be traveling.

Harris is described as about 5’9” tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown eyes, a brown beard, and bald. He was last seen wearing farm clothes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Kentucky State Police at (270) 676-3313.