HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — Authorities in Hopkinsville reportedly pulled over man for driving carelessly Saturday night, but they later discovered he was already wanted for more than half a dozen other charges.

The Hopkinsville Police Department said 34-year-old Andraous Moore was stopped after he was seen speeding and cutting off vehicles on Fort Campbell Boulevard, according to WKDZ Radio.

During the stop, authorities discovered Moore had several active warrants, including one from July 27 when he was seen in possession of a stolen vehicle that was on fire at the end of a driveway after he asked a witness in the area for tools and water, WKDZ Radio said.

Moore was reportedly charged with careless driving, but he was also arrested on warrants of receiving stolen property, second-degree escape, second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, contempt of court, probation violation, and two counts of failure to appear.