CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A Hopkinsville man is in custody after a report of a domestic disturbance turned into two foot chases in Christian County Tuesday night.

According to a Christian County Sheriff’s Office arrest citation from Sgt. Scott Noisworthy, deputies were called to the Pembroke Minit Mart around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 for a report of an assault against a female.

After authorities made contact with the injured female in front of a building on Clara Drive, she told deputies she was in a fight with 27-year-old Daquan Butler, who had already left the scene.

Daquan Tyran Butler (Courtesy: Christian County Detention Center)

According to Noisworthy, Butler returned to the scene at a later time, so deputies were called back to the residence.

However, as authorities pulled up, Butler ran off into the wood line in the back of the property, behind the apartments. Deputies said their attempts to track down Butler were unsuccessful.

Shortly afterward, the female called dispatch again and reported Butler was back at the home, according to officials. Even though Butler ran away from the deputies again, he was taken into custody in the wood line.

During his arrest, the sheriff’s office said law enforcement discovered Butler was in possession of illegal narcotics.

Authorities said Butler was charged with the following offenses.

Fourth-degree assault (domestic violence)

First-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot)

Resisting arrest

Disorderly conduct

Possession of marijuana

The Hopkinsville man was reportedly brought to the Christian County Jail.