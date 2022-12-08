OAK GROVE, Ky. (WKRN) — A man reportedly wanted in connection with a murder in New Jersey was taken into custody at a Kentucky gas station Wednesday afternoon.

According to WKDZ Radio, a jail citation said Oak Grove Police arrested 39-year-old James Bull at the Pilot Travel Center along Pembroke Oak Grove Road on a fugitive warrant.

In addition, Bull allegedly had suspected marijuana in a tractor-trailer with him.

Christian County Jail records said Bull is being held on charges of being a fugitive from another state, as well as trafficking less than eight ounces of marijuana.