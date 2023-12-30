BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKRN) — Authorities are trying to track down a Logan County man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Bowling Green.

The Bowling Green Police Department said it responded to a report of shots fired at Brookwood Mobile Home Park in the 1800 block of Morgantown Road shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30.

Officers were reportedly told a female was on the way to the hospital with a man who had been shot. When authorities responded to Greenview Hospital, they said they discovered 30-year-old Darrius Wickware of Bowling Green, had died due to multiple gunshot wounds.

According to officials, advanced crime scene processors and detectives responded to the scene, where they have spent the day locating evidence and interviewing eyewitnesses.

Investigators quickly identified 37-year-old Quinton “Q” LaShawn Hampton of Auburn, as a suspect in the shooting, police said.

Quinton “Q” LaShawn Hampton (Courtesy: Bowling Green Police Department)

On Saturday afternoon, authorities announced they have obtained an arrest warrant for murder for Hampton and are currently searching for him, adding that he is considered “armed and dangerous.”

If you have any information regarding Hampton’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or the Bowling Green Police Department at 270-393-4000. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 270-781-2583.

No additional details have been released about Saturday morning’s shooting.