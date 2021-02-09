Man shot multiple times during exchange of gunfire with Kentucky deputies

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds during an exchange of gunfire with Trigg County deputies Monday night, according to investigators.

Trigg County emergency personnel told WKDZ Radio the deputies were called around 8 p.m. to a home on Bush Road for a report of a suicidal man.

Sheriff Aaron Acree said, shortly after deputies arrived, a man fired gunshots at the deputies, who then returned fire, striking the man several times.

He was transported to Trigg County Hospital, where his condition was not immediately known.

The shooting remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.