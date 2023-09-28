HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — Detectives with the Christian County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a man was reportedly shot while sitting in his car Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a home on Carl Smith Road Thursday, Sept. 28 after receiving reports of shots being fired in the area.

According to investigators, a 30-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle around 3:10 a.m. getting ready to leave for work when multiple gunshots were fired into the car.

One of the bullets struck the man in the left leg. Authorities believe his injury is non-life-threatening. He was taken to Jennie Stuart Medical Center where he remained Thursday morning.

Detectives have been talking with residents in an effort to identify possible suspects and determine a motive behind the shooting.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call 270-887-4141 or 270-890-1300 and ask for Detective Sara Morris.