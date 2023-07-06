WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Just over 32 months after being charged with the murders of his grandparents in Warren County, a man appeared in court to be sentenced on Wednesday.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Joshua L. Wright was arrested on Nov. 4, 2020, after deputies were dispatched to the 3700 block of H.E. Johnson Road for a welfare check.

Authorities were told a woman found her father’s body inside the garage. When they arrived at the home, deputies said they found 65-year-old Larry G. Howell and 63-year-old Deborah K. Howell, both of whom were dead.

Officials said they determined Wright killed his grandparents before leaving the house in his grandfather’s pickup truck. When he was found at a home near Woodburn, Wright was still wearing clothing that linked him to the crime scene, the sheriff’s office reported.

News 2 reported on Nov. 4, 2020, that Wright had been booked into the Warren County Regional Jail, charged with two counts of murder and one count of robbery.

More than two years later, on Wednesday, July 5, Wright — now 22 years old — was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years, according to authorities.