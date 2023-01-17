Muhlenberg County, KY – One man was killed, and another man was injured in an oil well explosion that occurred in Southern Kentucky early Monday morning.

According to the Greenville Fire Department, crews from several agencies were called to the 2300 block KY-853 near the Teddleton Lane intersection just after 8 a.m. to respond to the scene of an oil well explosion.

Once on scene, first responders observed two oil tanks that had blown, leaving crews to battle a major fire.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames by using around 275 gallons foam and 12,000 gallons of water.

The flames were put out, and crews say one man was found about 100-feet from the oil well, unresponsive with no pulse. The man was transported to a local hospital where was pronounced dead.

A second man was taken to the hospital for respiratory issues. Crews say his condition is unknown at this time.

The Kentucky State Fire Marshall’s Office and EPA arrived to the scene to begin investigations and help with containing the hazardous materials.