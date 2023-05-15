HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — Detectives have launched an investigation into an early Sunday morning shooting in Hopkinsville.

The Hopkinsville Police Department said officers were dispatched to a shots fired call in the area around South Walnut Street and East 14th Street on Sunday, May 14.

As police arrived at the scene, they said they found a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound laying in the roadway.

According to Hopkinsville police, the man had a single gunshot wound to his lower right leg and was taken to Jennie Stuart Medical Center. Authorities said the man has since been discharged.

If you have any information about Sunday morning’s shooting, you are asked to call the Emergency Communications Center at 270-890-1300.