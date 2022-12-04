CADIZ, Ky. (WKRN) — A worker in Kentucky was brought to a Middle Tennessee hospital after the frame of a structure reportedly collapsed at the Cadiz Farmer’s Market construction site Saturday morning.

According to WKDZ Radio, first responders said the man was working on the structure when it collapsed, trapping him underneath the debris.

After the worker was dug out from beneath the lumber, an ambulance brought him to Trigg County Hospital and then he was flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville with face and leg injuries, authorities told WKDZ Radio.

There is no word on the man’s condition at this time.

This is reportedly the second collapse of the year at the Cadiz Farmer’s Market site.