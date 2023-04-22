GLASGOW, Ky. (WKRN) — One person was hospitalized and another was taken into custody after a shooting in Glasgow earlier this week.

According to the Glasgow Police Department, detectives determined the fight took place at a home on Woodland Street on Thursday, April 20, which resulted in the victim getting shot in the left leg area.

Authorities said they responded to Greenview Hospital Emergency Room in Bowling Green after the victim arrived there to be treated for a gunshot wound.

Meanwhile, police said Cedrick R. Moore of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

First-degree assault (domestic violence)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

First-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Moore was reportedly booked into the Barren County Detention Center by a Glasgow Police detective, who received assistance from the Bowling Green Police Department, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office, and the Barren River Drug Task Force.

As of Saturday, April 22, officials said the victim has been released from the hospital, but the case is still under investigation.