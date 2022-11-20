TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody after he led authorities on a short chase Friday night when they tried to pull him over in Trigg County for numerous traffic violations.
The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies used a precision immobilization technique to quickly end the pursuit, during which time the suspect vehicle overturned and came to a stop.
According to WKDZ Radio, 28-year-old Jonathan Garner was arrested and taken to Trigg County Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
WKDZ Radio said Garner is charged with the following offenses:
- Reckless driving
- First-degree fleeing or evading police
- Inadequate silencer (muffler)
- Rear license not illuminated
- Operating on a suspended or revoked license
- Improper display of registration plates
- Failure to register the transfer of a motor vehicle
- Failure of owner to maintain required insurance
- Failure to wear seatbelt
- Third-degree criminal mischief