TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody after he led authorities on a short chase Friday night when they tried to pull him over in Trigg County for numerous traffic violations.

The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies used a precision immobilization technique to quickly end the pursuit, during which time the suspect vehicle overturned and came to a stop.

According to WKDZ Radio, 28-year-old Jonathan Garner was arrested and taken to Trigg County Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

WKDZ Radio said Garner is charged with the following offenses: