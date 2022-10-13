SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway in Simpson County following a Wednesday night crash that led to a man’s death.

According to Trooper Daniel Priddy with Kentucky State Police, authorities responded to a collision at mile marker 11.7 on Interstate 65 just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The preliminary investigation reportedly indicates that 53-year-old Andrew McConnell of Shepherdsville, was heading south along I-65 in a 2008 Ford Ranger when he went off the right side of the road, traveled down an embankment, and hit a tree.

The Simpson County Coroner’s Office pronounced McConnell dead at the scene, Priddy said.

Kentucky State Police and the trooper leading the crash investigation also received assistance from Simpson County EMS and Franklin/Simpson Fire and Rescue.