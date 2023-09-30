CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A Middle Tennessee man reportedly lost his life after a car crashed and caught on fire along Interstate 24 in Southern Kentucky Saturday night.

According to WKDZ Radio, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle was leaving the Kentucky Welcome Center at a high rate of speed when it ran off the road, went up an embankment, rolled multiple times, came to a stop, and burst into flames just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The driver was pulled out of the car by people in the area and pronounced dead by the Christian County coroner, who identified the man as 24-year-old Tyshawn Banks of Clarksville, the radio station said.

Meanwhile, members of the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department and the Pembroke Fire Department reportedly extinguished the vehicle fire.