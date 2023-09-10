HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — A pedestrian reportedly lost his life following a Saturday night collision along Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville.

According to WKDZ Radio, the Hopkinsville Police Department said a man was crossing Fort Campbell Boulevard near the intersection of Sivley Road when he was struck by a southbound SUV just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The radio station said the driver was not injured in the crash, but the Christian County Coroner’s Office pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the collision, including the identity of the man who died.