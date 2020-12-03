Man charged, woman wanted for questioning in Trigg County murder, arson

TRIGG COUNTY, KY. (WKRN) – A man has been arrested in connection to an 81-year-old woman’s death.

Kentucky State Police say they have arrested 42-year-old Jonathan McCoy of Cadiz, KY., and have charged him with murder, kidnapping, arson, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. McCoy has since been booked into the Christian County Jail.

According to authorities, McCoy is responsible for the murder of Thelma Barnett. McCoy allegedly killed Barnett in September and then set her home on Will Jackson Road on fire. Barnett, known as “Mrs. Ilene,” was well-known in Trigg County.

Detective are also searching for Keisha Stewart, 29, of Cadiz in connection with the murder. She is wanted for questioning and may be in the Cadiz or Hopkinsville area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Tips can also be submitted through the KSP app.