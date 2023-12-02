BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKRN) — A man was arrested in Bowling Green after being accused of sexually assaulting an employee at a hotel.

The Bowling Green Police Department said officers responded to the Wingate Hotel along Greenwood Lane during the early morning hours for a report of a rape.

Authorities said the victim told them a man entered the front lobby and tried to sleep on the lobby furniture, so she asked him to leave.

According to officials, the man left and returned several times, but when the victim told him to leave, he reportedly jumped over the counter, physically assaulted her, forced her into a sexual act, and fled the hotel a few minutes later.

Police said they found the man — identified as 25-year-old Johnson Dukuly Lloyd — nearby. He reportedly tried to escape from law enforcement, but they quickly apprehended him.

During his interrogation, Johnson told the detective he was homeless and that the Franklin Police Department had brought him to Bowling Green a couple hours earlier, according to authorities.

Officials announced on Saturday, Dec. 2 that Johnson was being held in the jail and charged with fourth-degree assault, first-degree rape, and second-degree fleeing/evading police on foot