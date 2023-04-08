HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — A man accused of assaulting his girlfriend under a Hopkinsville bridge Friday morning reportedly blamed his actions on a terrifying nightmare.

According to WKDZ Radio, the Hopkinsville Police Department said 29-year-old Dustin Rosario used multiple wooden and metallic objects to attack the woman under a bridge on North Virginia Street.

The radio station reported that Rosario told authorities he was experiencing some kind of night terror while he assaulted her.

Police said Rosario’s girlfriend ended up with serious injuries, as well as bruises all over her body, according to WKDZ Radio.

Meanwhile, Rosario was reportedly arrested and charged with second-degree assault.