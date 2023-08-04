CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A man wanted for capital murder in another state was taken into custody in Kentucky on Thursday, authorities said.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said detectives from its Anti-Crime Unit — with some help from the U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Division — tracked down and arrested 22-year-old Marquese Duncan of Fort Campbell.

According to officials, Duncan had an active warrant out of Alabama for capital murder.

Authorities said Duncan was held at the Christian County Jail as a fugitive from another state.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding Duncan’s warrant.